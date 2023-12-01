Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 5: ‘The Way Out’

As we prepare to see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ next week, why not also learn more?

First and foremost, the title for this particular installment is “The Way Out,” which feels like the sort of title that gives you a little bit of false hope, right? We do tend to think that there is going to be danger around just about every turn, and that makes us think that there’s going to be more in here beyond just Cate facing some trauma of the past.

Below, you can check out the full Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what’s ahead:

Cate’s painful memories of G-Day come flooding back as she treks through the ruins of San Francisco with Kentaro and May.

Ultimately, the big struggle of a show like Monarch is continuing to find some unique ways to make the present as interesting as what you’ve seen elsewhere in the Monsterverse, and that is not always interesting. While we have seen monsters on the show so far, it’s not as though every single episode on the show is operating with the same sort of budget as we tend to see with a feature film.

Are there other things that we’re curious about beyond the singular story here? Sure, with one of the biggest ones being whether or not it is performing at a high level or not. The good news here is that the show is within the top five over at Apple TV+ right now. With that being said, though, we almost expected that it would be in the top two or three consistently given the popularity over this universe. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens here. We just wish that that we had a chance to get a few more details on each individual episode in advance.

