Colin from Accounts season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 arriving today on Paramount+, can you expect a Colin from Accounts season 2 down the road? Or, are we gearing up for the end? The Australian comedy just finished up its stateside run, and there is some good news to share within.

Before we dive too much into that, though, let’s just share some preliminary details for those who are currently unaware:

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is centered on Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by [a surprise] flash, a car accident and an injured dog. The series is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true selves, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

Now, here’s where we can say that it is officially coming back for another chapter in Australia, and we tend to think that is good news for the show’s global future, as well — at least for the time being. There is no reason to think that the series is going to be going anywhere for at least the near future, and we honestly hope that shows like this will continue to find more of an international audience.

After all, consider this: It does make a good bit of sense for Paramount+ to continue to acquire series like this as cheap alternatives for original programming. It can shine a light on shows that people would otherwise miss, and it does also allow them to broaden out their catalogue a little bit.

If the name Harriet Dyer looks familiar…

The actress has appeared on a couple of network shows not that long ago! She was a part of both American Auto and The InBetween, series that had relatively short runs but, in the end, had some loyal followings of their own. We’ll just have to wait and see how long this new venture can stick around.

