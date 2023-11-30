Bookie season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s ahead on Max?

Following the two-episode premiere today on Max, do you want to know the Bookie season 1 episode 3 air date? What about any sort of further look towards the future?

Let’s just go ahead and say here that we don’t want you to be stuck waiting for too long to get any sort of substantial news on the schedule for the comedy, which comes via executive producer Chuck Lorre and stars Sebastian Maniscalco. New episodes will stream every week from here on out! This is a similar model to what we have seen used elsewhere with some other shows, so we’re not that surprised that it’s going to happen here.

Now, we do recognize that a lot of attention has been given to the series thanks to the appearance of Charlie Sheen, which marks a pretty remarkable reunion with Lorre that we never thought would happen after Two and a Half Men. The same goes for Angus T. Jones, who has also been out of the spotlight for a long time. Ray Romano also appears in the early going, and we do tend to think that a few other familiar faces could appear over time. We also do think that Lorre is interested in another season, so who knows if another notable face or two could appear after that? It does feel like a lot of possibilities are out there.

If you love Bookie in the early going, keep streaming it and spreading the word! It is pretty tough for a streaming show to be super-successful these days, and the best thing you can do to make that happen is ensure there is retention one week to the next. A lot of comedies often do take a good bit of time to flourish, so we realize that something similar could happen here — we say that even for those of you who really liked how it started!

What do you most want to see moving into Bookie season 1 episode 3, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

