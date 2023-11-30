Abbott Elementary season 3 to have special post-Oscars episode

There are big changes when it comes to the 2023 Academy Awards telecast, and it certainly looks to benefit Abbott Elementary season 3.

So what are we talking about here? Well, it goes a little something like this. According to TV Insider, ABC is planning on moving the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted awards show up to 7:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, March 10, a good bit earlier than it usually airs. The benefit to doing this is quite simple, as it helps to ensure that viewers on the East Coast can actually watch the full ceremony before bed. One of the major criticisms of the Oscars over the years is that it can be unbearably long but now, the earlier start time may help to ensure that it is not so bad. (Honestly, we prefer this than cutting out categories for valuable people in the industry.)

Now, let’s get back to the Quinta Brunson comedy for a moment here, shall we? The plan is for a new Abbott Elementary episode to follow the Oscars, similar in a way to how CBS and Fox have aired new episodes of their shows after prominent NFL games. Given that the Oscars is one of the biggest non-sporting event telecasts of the year, it makes sense to get more viewership on one of your most popular shows. The wait for a third season has already been incredibly long, but this should make one of the episodes a little bit more special.

Also, who knows? The hope here is that there are people on this night who will be seeing Abbott Elementary for the first time, and that ABC may be able to convert them to regular viewers at some point in the future. We certainly do not think that this is a bad thing to hope for!

Obviously, we imagine that there will be more news on both the comedy and the Oscars in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned.

What do you think about Abbott Elementary season 3 airing after the Oscars next year?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







