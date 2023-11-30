Swagger canceled at Apple TV+; no season 3 coming

After two years of fantastic sports drama over at Apple TV+, it appears that a Swagger season 3 is not coming down the road.

In a post on Instagram, show creator Reggie Rock Bythewood had the following to say about the show coming to a close:

“What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun.

“Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that. Cast, writers and crew, you have my gratitude. Walk off the set with Swagger. For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined. To the industry, don’t take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories.”

The part about shooting basketball here is huge — there are a lot of other shows and movies out there that are going to try and capture what Swagger brought visually.

So why end the series now? In general, we are at a point where streaming services are cutting back content in a quest to save money, ironically at the same time that we are watching providers charge more and more money for access. The viewership for Swagger was clearly not to where Apple TV+ wanted it to be, which is a shame given how few shows actually try to express the realities of youth basketball. There are big dreams at the center of this story, but also a lot of hardships. There was a lot of authenticity to this story, and we’re sure that the presence of Kevin Durant behind the scenes helped with that a great deal.

Still, we are grateful that there are two seasons out there, and we hope that a lot of viewers had a chance to enjoy this show and appreciate these characters over time.

