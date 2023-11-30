Frasier revival season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Frasier season 1 episode 10 — in other words, the big finale! This will be a chance to at least get some sort of closure on the stories that we’ve been seeing all season, with the biggest one being the relationship between Frasier Crane and his son.

If there is one thing to be bummed-out here about for the time being, it is the relative lack of details that are out there about what lies ahead … not that this is really all that much of a shock at all. We should learn a little bit more about the finale next week but for now, the primary thing that we should say is that the title here is “Reindeer Games.” That certainly makes us think that we’re going to be getting some sort of holiday-themed installment. After all, why wouldn’t we at this point? That’s something that, at least for now, feels appropriate.

Beyond what specifically is coming up within this episode, there is another huge question here when it comes to season 2 and whether or not we’re going to get it. We tend to think that it is likely, mostly because Paramount did push so hard to get the Kelsey Grammer revival on the air in the first place. This also does seem closer to the demographic that they are currently trying to reach.

However, we also recognize that we are right in the middle of an era where shows are being canceled left and right. With that in mind, the best advice that we can offer is that if you love this show, watch the finale as soon as it’s available for streaming — and tell your friends to do the same.

Comedies often do take a little bit of time to get going; we wouldn’t be shocked if the same is said here.

