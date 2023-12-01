Bachelor in Paradise 9 finale spoilers: Who will get engaged?

In exactly one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see the Bachelor in Paradise 9 finale on ABC. So, what is going to be coming up here? Are we about to see someone get engaged?

Well, we know that the show will have only a small handful of couples still in the mix at this point! The only people who are going to be left are the serious ones and with that in mind, we’re going to have a chance to see at least an engagement or two at the end! We hope that there are happy moments but at the same time, there is going to be drama — that much of it is pretty darn inevitable.

The final episode is going to run for multiple hours again, and we are curious to learn a little bit more about where some of these couples stand also after the fact. We do hope that there will be some great moments … but also prepare for a lot of tears.

Now, there is also one other question to wonder moving forward on the show — are we going to get a season 10? We want to be hopeful about that but at the same time, we can’t forget that the ratings are not exactly stellar, especially when you compare it to The Golden Bachelor. Of course, at the same time we’re not sure that this is all that expensive of a program to put on the air. The only thing you have to do first and foremost here is find a way to pay the contestants, the crew, and rent the resort. It isn’t like you have people traveling all over the world like you do with some of the other shows.

In the end, let’s just see what happens — both in the near future and much further on down the road!

What are you the most excited to see moving into the Bachelor in Paradise 9 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







