Slow Horses season 3 episode 3 air date, what lies ahead

After tonight’s big two-episode premiere on Apple TV+, are you interested in learning more about Slow Horses season 3 episode 3? Well, let’s just say that we are more than happy to do just that!

First things first, though, let’s start off here by painting the picture of what this show is, given that some may not be too familiar with it already. For more, just check out the official series synopsis now:

This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.

In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

This show is basically full of twists, turns, and interesting drama, and we also think that it is one of those gems that not enough people know about just yet … but they could this fall with there being a smaller amount of scripted programming out there.

So what about what the rest of the season?

Well, in typical Apple TV+ fashion, we got the first two episodes at once in order to get people hooked. From here on out, we are going to see everything shift back again to a weekly model. Episode 3 will be coming next week.

Want more news about what’s ahead? Well, here is the official synopsis:

Marcus and Shirley face Lamb’s wrath. River discovers revenge is a dish best served cold.

Rest assured, there are going to be a lot of stories left and within all of those, there will be more twists! The story now is far from what it will be down the road.

What do you most want to see as we move closer into Slow Horses season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







