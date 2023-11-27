Survivor 45 episode 10 sneak peek: Drew and Jake face off

Entering Survivor 45 episode 10 on CBS, it absolutely feels clear that this will be a breaking point for a few different players. Just consider where we are at the moment! There are four members of the original Reba tribe left, and then four members from the Belo and Lulu tribes combined. If someone is going to shake up the game, they are going to have to do that quite quickly.

So do some of the sneak peeks for what’s ahead give us something more to be excited about? Absolutely, especially when it comes to a storm of messiness starting to swirl all around Drew, who has been overconfident for a good chunk of the season.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the aforementioned previews that do indicate strongly that Drew is going to be agitated at Jake, who has been apparently running around and saying his name. He tries to claim that he is the only person looking out for Jake and yet, he doesn’t buy it. Drew is just trying to guilt him and Jake knows it. Jake recognizes that he’s not in the long-term plans for Drew or just about anyone, and he has to figure out his own way forward.

So how is he going to do that? Well, a big part of it at the moment could be up to Emily, who in another preview is thinking about how to make a move against the Reba Four. The problem is that Katurah, Jake, and Bruce have no real history of effectively working together and because of that, it does create a lot of questions and challenges of its own. This is a really fascinating part of the game, especially since you run the risk of a rock draw if you are on the outside of Reba. Is it possible that someone like Julie could flip? You may be forced to count on that on some level.

