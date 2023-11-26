Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/26?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight over on HBO? We absolutely would like more of the late-night series. Typically at this point in the year, the show is off until around February … but it should be clear at this point that we are not in the midst of an ordinary year.

After all, remember that for a significant portion of 2023, the WGA strike kept just about every show from being on the air. With this in mind, it does look as though there are more episodes to come before the end of the year!

Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to see one tonight. With Thanksgiving being earlier in the week, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is going to continue to be on hiatus and you’ll be left waiting around for another week to revisit this question. We hope that there will be a couple of installments at least in December, and we will see precisely what we end up getting at that point.

For now, it should be reasonably clear that there are a number of topics that still can be explored within this show, and also some from the past that are easily worth updating. Take, for example, the piece on US territories that was first explored early on in the series’ run — have there been any significant changes there?

In general, we hope that Oliver’s show is going to be able to continue to shine a light on some issues that are not frequent subjects of conversation elsewhere. This is a bit part of how the show stands out within a pretty crowded field, and it does actually serve as a pretty good form of education for a lot of people out there. (Yes, it is crazy that a comedy show can be so educational, but that is what happens here a good percentage of the time.)

