Blue Bloods season 14: Any hope for Danny, Baez?

Now that we know that Blue Bloods season 14 is the final one at CBS, doesn’t that open the door for a lot of stories?

For the sake of this article, let’s get more into one that has been dismissed in the past: The idea of Danny and Baez someday ending up together. We have seen this dismissed over the years for a handful of reasons, but we always felt the biggest one was simply convenience. Given that so many of the fun with the characters came from watching them work together, we can understand why there was a certain resistance. We know from Jamie and Eddie that they’d have to split up if they were to start dating, and that would reduce the odds of seeing Baez a lot on-screen. Who wants that?

With the series ending, though, we do think that there are a lot of possibilities out there that we didn’t have a chance to see beforehand. Could this be something that we see at the end of the series — or, will they just remain friends?

Regardless of if it is with Baez or not, we do hope that Danny does get a chance to move on with someone at the end of the series. Given how both Henry and Frank never moved forward after losing spouses, we do think it makes sense for Donnie Wahlberg’s character to do something a little bit different. That has been alluded to on the show in the past.

Will we get some more news on Danny’s future before the premiere in February?

At the moment, we sure hope so! It could give people a bigger reason to watch, even if you don’t reveal everything! Sometimes, a little tease is all you need to generate excitement.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Blue Bloods, including other talk on a potential series finale

Do you think there is a chance for Danny and Baez moving into Blue Bloods season 14?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







