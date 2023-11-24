Doctor Who season 14: New Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson footage

We know that we’re going to see the three-part Doctor Who anniversary special starting this weekend, but why not look ahead? There is a season 14 coming starting on Christmas, and that features a brand-new lead in Ncuti Gatwa alongside a companion played by Millie Gibson. We know that her name is Ruby Sunday but, at least for now, there is not too much else known about the character.

So while you do wait to see the grand return of the show, why not go ahead and see a new preview?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a video retrospective looking back at the past several decades of this show, whether it be the likes of William Hartnell or Matt Smith. At the very end of it, there is a chance to see a tiny glimpse of Gatwa and Gibson on the show as their characters, just to better tide us over for whatever the future may hold here.

While it may be a little bit early to say with 100% confidence what the dynamic between Doctor and Companion is going to be here, we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to be in for a rather fun time. Why wouldn’t we be? This show has always exuded energy between these characters, as one of the central tenets of the series has been to broaden the imagination of viewers young and old. We don’t think that is going to change, especially under the guidance of a steady hand in Russell T. Davies, who is returning as showrunner after spending years away from the franchise.

Of course, before we can get to season 14 proper, we do have that three-part event featuring the return of David Tennant as well as Catherine Tate. You can see that starting on Sunday night, and it will air on BBC One in the UK and on Disney+ in most other parts of the world.

What are you most excited to see entering Doctor Who season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates down the road.

