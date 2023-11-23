Ted Lasso: Hannah Waddingham on state of possible spin-off

This week, Ted Lasso is back in the headlines thanks to Hannah Waddingham having a Christmas Special over on Apple TV+. A number of her former co-stars make appearances over the course of it — some of them sing, and some are there for laughs.

Of course, because of all of this there are inevitable questions that surface about whether or not a spin-off is going to happen, and we tend to think some of that is tied to how the original show ended. There was an idea introduced by Keeley of having an AFC Richmond women’s team, and that does feel like the perfect jumping-off point to something, right?

Well, here is the unfortunate news for the time being: There isn’t a lot of insight about one happening right now. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Hannah had to say about the current state of things:

Everyone keeps asking this, but no, there’s been no word of a spinoff at all, and I have made it quite clear that unless Ted was in it… I can’t imagine really a world where Rebecca exists without Ted because they are each other’s inspiration.

This does bring us back to our frustrations about the ending of Ted Lasso, most notably the idea that Ted couldn’t have just moved with his family to the UK, where he was loved and had a clear support system. Rebecca had already come up with a way to make sure that Michelle and his son could be happy there, so why not at least discuss the idea with them? It felt like there was an idea for the show at the very beginning and Jason Sudeikis and the writers didn’t want to deviate from it … even though the show evolved a lot over the course of time.

Still, we're going to keep crossing our fingers here and hoping for something more.

