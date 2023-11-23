Frasier revival season 1 episode 9: The last before finale

As you prepare to see Frasier season 1 episode 9 on Paramount+ next week, what else can we really say about it?

Well, the most important thing to note at this point is that there are only ten episodes in this season — can you believe the finale is almost here already? Well, we would say (at least for now) to treat this season as a trial run for the Kelsey Grammer comedy revival over on the aforementioned streaming service. There was no guarantee that it’s going to be a huge success, and honestly, it is still hard to really know just how well it is performing! The streamer does not reveal viewership data for any of their shows, and often, we’re just left to gauge success here on the basis of whether or not something is renewed for more. If that is really all we have, we just have to take some of the data as it is presented to us.

So what more can we actually say about the next episode right now? Well, the title here is “The Fix Is In,” and we can note that on the other side of this, you have a finale titled “Reindeer Games” that makes us think that Frasier could end up being front and center for a Christmas story.

There is no installment yet for episode 9, but we know already what the basic premise is for the show. We are talking here about Frasier Crane attempting to try and get life together in Boston, where he can find a place for himself at the university while also working to build a relationship with his son Freddy. We anticipate that there could be an emotional moment or two in here but in the end, what matters most with a show like this are the laughs. We expect those to keep on coming.

