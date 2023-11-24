Frasier revival season 2: Kelsey Grammer on renewal possibilities

Are we going to be seeing a season 2 of the Frasier revival on Paramount+ down the road? We’re certainly hoping for it! However, with that being said, nothing is altogether confirmed here.

New episodes, at least for now, are going to be dependent solely on how the show performs, and the trouble with finding out about this is that Paramount+ does not publicly reveal any of this information. That leaves us in a position where we have to just be patient.

Behind the scenes, obviously star Kelsey Grammer can not say anything definitively. However, here is some of what he had to Deadline about potential ideas:

We’ve been kicking around some ideas but they mostly revolve around the idea of Frasier finding happiness and becoming a good father and having breakthroughs at college. Maybe Frasier could become an important person in somebody’s life [as a professor]? He’s always getting into trouble in one way or another so I’m sure that’s going to continue to happen. Who knows what’s gonna arise? We do have really talented writers who will come up with some ideas and we’ll discuss it. It’s a collaborative effort and I think we’re going to be fine but I have no beans to spill at this point.

We do think that Paramount+ would be smart to give the new version of Frasier a long leash to figure out some of the best stories to tell and beyond that, where things are going to be able to go long-term. While this does still feature the title character, almost everyone else is brand-new to the world. With that, you should think of this as a brand-new series and in general, a lot of shows like this do take a good bit of time in order to find their rhythm.

If we do get another season of the revival, our feeling is that we’re going to see it in the new year.

Are you hoping that there’s a chance to see another season of the Frasier revival?

