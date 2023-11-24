The Curse season 1 episode 4: ‘Under the Big Tree’

Next week on Showtime, you are going to have a chance to see The Curse season 1 episode 4 arrive. So what can we say about it?

First and foremost, why not talk the title? “Under the Big Tree” is what we are looking at here, the meaning behind this one is a little more uncertain. We’re aware already that the title for episode 3 in “Questa Lane” is actually a reference to a real-place in Española, New Mexico, where the series is set. It’s harder to think of any big tree, and we’ve yet to get any reference that this show is going to be moving into the holiday season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

Of course, one of the big problems about discussing a show like The Curse is how reluctant Showtime seems to be to share a lot of information about it in advance. They’ve really kept their cards close to the vest all season, and we do not have many indications at present that we’re about to witness something different.

The only thing that we can do at this point is continue to reverberate some of the big themes that we’ve seen with this show all season — namely, the idea that Asher and Whitney are the actual source of the curse here more so than a fleeting comment by a little girl. We’ve already seen them do some damage to this community, while at the same time claiming that they are actually helping everyone out. There isn’t a lot of evidence that is actually the case.

Oh, and of course there are a lot of moments in here designed to make you uncomfortable, though we tend to imagine that a lot of you know about that already. How can you not, all things considered?

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 4 at Showtime?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates we will have here in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







