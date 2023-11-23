Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 start time, performers

In just a matter of hours, the 2023 edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to be here. Want to know more about it?

Well, as so many of you are aware at this point, this is a Thanksgiving tradition like no other and one of the most entertaining events you have a chance to see every year.

So what can we tell you about the event this year? Well, for the first time ever, you’re going to be seeing an extra half-hour of fun beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. We know that in the past, the parade has spent the first hour or so exclusively on Broadway performances and other festivities before getting to the floats; we’ll have to see if that happens here. If you’re eager to get a few more details about what the Parade will look like, check out the synopsis below:

Kicking off the holiday season with one of the most anticipated events of the year, NBC’s official telecast of the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®” will air from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 23, adding an extra half-hour of festivities for the first time ever. The Parade, which begins on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s Herald Square flagship, will also be simulcast on Peacock. In addition, NBC will air an encore at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

As for some of the performers, the network has also revealed the following:

[Joining the parade and the festivities include] Jon Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe; Brandy; Chicago; En Vogue; ENHYPEN; David Foster and Katharine McPhee; Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors; Jessie James Decker; Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Pentatonix; Paul Russell; Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith; and Manuel Turizo. U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics), U.S. Paralympian Ezra Frech (Track and Field), U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long (Swimming) and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will also join the festivities.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Let’s hope for a day full of fun memories, holiday joy, and also opportunities to smile and laugh with one another.

