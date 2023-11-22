The Buccaneers season 1 episode 6: Time for Christmas?

Next week on Apple TV+ you will have a chance to see The Buccaneers season 1 episode 6 — and we are already at a Christmas episode? That may sound crazy and yet, it is totally accurate here! It is mostly just funny that there are two episodes coming up after the fact here actually airing in December.

Yet, it is worth noting that this is not meant to be one of those standalone holiday episodes that you see sometimes on other series, including another one over at Apple TV+ in Ted Lasso. Instead, there is a pretty specific purpose to what we are getting here, and we will have to wait and see exactly how that pays off over the course of time.

Below, you can see the full The Buccaneers season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

The gang head to Scotland for a Christmas getaway. Lizzy makes a confession. James’ behavior escalates. Nan faces a hard choice.

Just from reading that alone, it is probably not all that hard in order to realize that there are a lot of major twists and turns that are going to be coming up within this episode — and, in general, this is one of those shows that is really all about the ensemble! We just hope that as we move forward, we continue to see things move in some unexpected directions … but also that viewers keep discovering the series.

After all, it is pretty darn important to remember at this point that The Buccaneers, like so many other streaming series, is one that is a part of a huge, complicated ecosystem right now. There are a lot of streamers cutting shows for a wide array of reasons, and this is something that we have to be aware of far in advance. The one way to avoid it here? Watching seasons the whole way through, plus also recommending them to others.

