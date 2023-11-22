The Horror of Dolores Roach, Shelter, With Love all canceled

Two days before Christmas, the folks at Prime Video have decided to give people a massive lump of Christmas coal. The Horror of Delores Roach, Shelter, and With Love have all been canceled. With Love had two seasons on the streaming service, whereas the other two had one. (This news was first reported by Deadline.)

So what is going on here? Well, we do think that a lot of this is tied to Amazon trying to bury some of this news before a major holiday, where it can be forgotten about. Also, this is going to be the way of things for the next several weeks as streaming services start to scale back some of their content amidst rising costs.

We’re sure that some trades out there may directly correlate what is going on here with the ends of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, but we’re honestly not sure that it is anywhere near accurate. Even before those strikes happened there was a real sentiment that networks and streamers inundated themselves with too much content that they were going to eventually not going to be able to handle financially in the long-term; a lot of it was a part of the strategy to get people on board the services right away.

The biggest thing that we hope for at this point is rather simple: That the casts of these three shows are able to head somewhere else and in due time, find some other gigs that are truly deserving of their talents. We know that the landscape could be competitive in particular, but Dolores Roach in particular was something special, with a unique premise and some great performances from top to bottom.

We’ll see if this is it when it comes to cancellations / final-season announcements this week but so far, there have been a number of these that have taken place across both broadcast and cable alike.

