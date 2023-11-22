Miracle Workers canceled at TBS; no season 5 coming

For everyone out there who was hoping to see Miracle Workers have a miracle season 5 at TBS, we have bad news.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the Daniel Radcliffe – Steve Buscemi series, which took on new forms every year and various comedic elements, is not going to be coming back for more. This is a real shame, given mostly the talent assembled here and the idea that everyone could have done something totally different moving forward.

Now that we’ve said this, are we even remotely surprised? The answer here has to be a pretty clear “no,” and for the simple reason that TBS has basically moved away from nearly all of their live-action comedy series over the past couple of years. Once upon a time, it and TNT were considered a hotbed of hit cable shows; now, a lot of that has been supplanted by the Max streaming service. It is a shame, and we had hoped on some level that Max could pick this up.

However, we are in an era right now where the key word to describe it is “contraction.” Rather than see the number of shows out there continue to expand, we are seeing a number of programs cut amidst some cost-cutting measures. We don’t tend to think that this is going to slow down at any point in the near future, so the best advice we can offer is to ahead and be prepared for more heartbreakers down the road.

Is there always still a chance that Miracle Workers could theoretically return somewhere else? This is the TV world and by virtue of that, we love to say that anything is possible. However, at the same time we cannot exactly proclaim that we are all that optimistic for all of the reasons that we’ve already lined up.

Are you sad that there is no Miracle Workers season 5 coming to TBS down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







