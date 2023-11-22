Lessons in Chemistry season 2: Renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the finale this week on Apple TV+, is there any chance that we see a Lessons in Chemistry season 2 down the road?

For those who have not watched the series in its entirety as of yet, we obviously understand the question. One of the great things about television as a medium is that so much of it is really centered around the idea of “more.” If you have a great show, for example, why do anything to shy away from that? Why not try to keep it going for as long as humanly possible?

Of course, the problem with certain shows like Lessons in Chemistry is that they were never made with the concept of more in mind. From the very start this was devised as a limited series, and that may be one of the reasons that a star like Brie Larson was interested in taking on the adaptation in the first place. This streaming service has already developed a real knack for creating limited series whether it be this one, Black Bird, or The Last Thing He Told Me. Apple as a company has the money and the resources to take projects like this on, and they are also happy to bank on them getting awards-show buzz and viewership over time.

Is it possible that a limited series will sometimes come back for more? Absolutely, and there have been some notable examples of that over the years. (One of the biggest ones, at least to us, is Big Little Lies.) However, this is never something that you should bank on.

For the time being, our advice is to just enjoy the end of Lessons in Chemistry for what it is, and beyond that, just hope that there are some other opportunities for Larson to work again with Apple TV+ or the creative team in the future.

