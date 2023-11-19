Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/19?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We are at a point now where these questions are more important.

So what can we tell you right now in regards to where things stand? Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and share the good news — you will have a chance to see the late-night show back in just a matter of hours! However, the downside here is that this is going to be the last episode before at least a brief hiatus.

The reason we felt the need to especially write about this subject today is quite simple, as there are some things that make the situation at present different from many others that we’ve seen the past few years. Typically, at around this point in the year we’d be gearing up for the season finale. However, with this season being interrupted midway through due to the WGA strike, it seems as though Last Week Tonight is going to extend at least somewhat into December this time around. That is a welcome change for those who want more content!

Of course, we are absolutely curious what we’re going to be getting tonight after Oliver last week delivered what was arguably his most topical main segment since returning from the strike, as he took a deep-dive on the situation in the Middle East. Our sentiment for now is that we’re going to see the show gravitate more in a direction of something a little more timeless, similar to what we had on the segment with chocolate. That was one that could be aired at virtually any point this year and it would not have mattered. Many of the points would still be the same.

Interestingly, we should report that the show has not been renewed yet beyond this current season. While we think it’s still going to happen, a little patience may be required.

