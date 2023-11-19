Law & Order: SVU season 25: How to use Elliot Stabler

As we prepare to see Law & Order: SVU premiere at some point in the new year, obviously there is a desire to see Elliot Stabler. How can there not be? Ever since Christopher Meloni returned to the franchise he and Mariska Hargitay have been magnetic together, and we want nothing more than to see them share some time together on-screen.

However, here is the challenge moving into season 25 — remembering the end of season 24, which suggested that Stabler would be away for a while. That could just be addressed by a long time jump, but would that be satisfying at all to what we saw at the end of last season? That depends on what you think of as “satisfying.”

After all, consider this: If there was a time to see Stabler back on Law & Order: SVU season 25, it would be early on. Remember that Organize Crime is likely going to be doing fewer episodes this coming season so by virtue of that, Meloni may be more available in the early going here. We would find a way to write in Stabler early on, allow him and Benson to have some time together, and then after that, allow the characters to come back and have their own individual arcs. After all, the real focus on SVU is always going to be the work that Benson and the team do to help victims. That will be there no matter who is turning up.

In general, though, we recognize that crossovers are going to be tough across the entire franchise this season, mostly because of the fact that schedules are so compressed with shows starting late in production. We’re in a spot, at least right now, where we are going to take whatever we can get at this point.

There is no official SVU premiere date yet, but we anticipate seeing it back around in February.

How do you think we are going to be seeing Stabler on Law & Order: SVU season 25?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







