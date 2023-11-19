Annika season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the season 2 finale on PBS today, is there a chance for an Annika season 3 renewal to be announced? Well, there is a lot to look forward to!

First and foremost, let’s just reveal things as they currently stand — there is no official season 3 as of yet. Does that suggest that bad news is coming? We wouldn’t go that far in the slightest! After all, there are a lot of different variables to think about here, with the biggest being that the Nicola Walker series did not wrap up all that long ago in the UK. You can argue that the powers-that-be were waiting to see what the numbers were in America before making a decision here one way or another.

For the time being, though, we remain optimistic for a number of reasons. First and foremost, this is absolutely the sort of show that would have a large audience all over the globe. Crime dramas are about as familiar a genre as you are going to come across! Meanwhile, Walker also has a fan base both in the US and the UK thanks to a lot of the stuff that she’s done already. We also know at the moment that there are a number of other stories still worth telling within this world.

So if we do get another season, when could it premiere? Well, if you are wondering, our feeling is that it would either be late 2024 or early 2025. A show like this doesn’t necessarily take a ton of time in order to film, and that is one of the things that it absolutely does have going for it as we prepare for what could be a long several months without a lot of news.

After all, the majority of UK shows out there don’t tend to get a lot of chatter during the off months. There’s also always a chance that PBS won’t pick up more seasons even if they are ordered in the UK, but we wouldn’t be overly concerned about it for now.

