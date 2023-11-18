The Way Home season 2 premiere date hopes: New implications

When are we going to have a chance to see The Way Home season 2 over on Hallmark Channel? This question has been out there for a while, and for good reason.

After all, just think about things from this point of view — the show was renewed several months ago, and there have been indications for a while that production is underway. However, that does not mean that the Chyler Leigh drama is going to premiere in the same winter window that we saw in season 1.

At the point, the real important word to remember here is “flexibility.” We’re all going to need that when we think about how long the powers-that-be are going to keep up waiting to see more of what lies ahead. Hallmark already has a new season of When Calls the Heart filmed, and they could opt to release it earlier than The Way Home this time around. Meanwhile, the decision was made to cancel Ride recently after just one season, moving it off the release calendar altogether.

If we were Hallmark, the only priority we would have for The Way Home is to get out there before the end of the spring. Given that this is a show with only one season under its belt, we don’t think there are that many benefits that come with keeping everyone waiting for some extremely long period of time. The sooner you get more episodes out there, the better off we are all going to be in the end.

As for what to expect…

Well, we certainly think that we’re going to be spending a lot more time deep in the past, at least based on what we saw at the end of season 1! We do love how the producers here have been able to take some of these fantastic elements and still shape them in a package that will feel familiar to the standard Hallmark audience.

