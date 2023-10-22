The Way Home season 2: Is filming already underway?

If you are excited to see The Way Home season 2 on the Hallmark Channel down the road, there may be more reason for optimism. Based on what we’re seeing and hearing, production on the latest batch of episodes has been underway for a little while now!

So why are things so secretive? Well, honestly that is tied to one thing more so than any other: The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Even though the show may have a waiver to be back at work, that doesn’t mean that there is a lot of active promotion going on for it. Things are happening in a pretty low-key fashion, which means that over the next few months, there may not be a whole lot more that can be said about what’s going on with the show or when it will eventually come back on the air.

Yet, the state of production right now does at least lead to more optimism that The Way Home season 2 could be back in the spring or the summer, just like it could also be for When Calls the Heart. The series has an opportunity moving into the next batch of episodes to raise the stakes and present some more mysteries. That is especially the case as we unravel more of what really happened with Jacob, which we know already involves a pretty deep dive into the past.

More so than anything else, we mostly what the second season to be both mysterious and also meaningful, with a handful of unexpected surprises along the way. One of the great things about The Way Home in general is that it does push the envelope a little bit in terms of what a show on Hallmark can be. We certainly hope that the next batch of episodes stays true to that, and that the network will be better off as a result.

Now, let’s just hope that the SAG-AFTRA strike does come to a conclusion in the near future…

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 2 on Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more information now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







