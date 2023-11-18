A Murder at the End of the World episode 3: Emma Corrin’s tease

In a couple of days you’re going to have a chance to see A Murder at the End of the World episode 3. What can you expect with that? We’re at a point with this show where we know who is dead, and also how badly one Darby Hart wants to get answers.

Would she be intent on solving this case, no matter who the victim was? We tend to think so, but at the same time, the fact that it’s Bill adds a whole new level of drama into the mix. Remember that there is this enormous history that the two have and that does define just about everything we see from her now. Darby learned a lot from Bill, even if the two weren’t in close contact prior to his death.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

As Emma Corrin notes to TV Insider, their character’s past will Bill adds a lot of heightened drama to the case moving forward:

“[This] is an investigation with whole new stakes … I think she is forced to reckon with her past and that relationship with Bill and knows that to do that justice, to do him justice, she has to investigate.”

Moving into the next episode, here is what we’re set to wonder: Is Darby going to be an asset or a hindrance to what Andy (Clive Owen) is trying to do? He’s someone who is clearly out to make his retreat a success, in whatever abstract form that takes. Of course, we do wonder if it was the plan to have someone die … or if this entire incident was all some sort of crazy test. That may sound silly but, at the same time, this is one of the things that we are left to think about right now.

In the end, let’s just hope that A Murder at the End of the World moving forward matches the greatness of the first two episodes. We’re on the cusp of something big here, so let’s keep that going.

Related – Could there be a season 2 for A Murder at the End of the World?

What do you think is going to happen entering A Murder at the End of the World episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







