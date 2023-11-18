A Murder at the End of the World season 2: Is Brit Marling open?

For much of the past several weeks, A Murder at the End of the World has been promoted as a limited series. However, is that truly the case?

Well, we should go ahead and note here that often, shows that are promoted in this way don’t often end up being that when the dust actually settles. There can be a little room for flexibility on labels and really, a lot of it depends on how well the show performs.

For now, what we know is this — the story of Darby Hart at the moment is meant to be self-contained, as you will get a chance to see all of it play out over the course of the fall. However, it does sound as though co-creator Brit Marling is still open to the idea of doing more. Just take a look at what she had to say to Vulture:

From the beginning, we thought, Oh we’ll create this character and this world and this first experience where a young amateur sleuth is invited on this tech billionaire’s dazzling retreat and she’s there to solve it. That idea felt like it had a beginning, middle, and end. Of course, there’s always the opportunity to take Darby as a character and place her somewhere else in the world to unravel other mysteries.

Clearly, Emma Corrin’s character is the focal point behind doing any more of the series and in that way, we will just have to wait and see some of what happens. For now, we’re just excited to see where the story goes with Darby in Iceland. Remember that Bill’s death is already an enormous weight on her, and trying to figure out where things are going to go from here could prove difficult. After all, how many people at the retreat are going to be eager to talk? It doesn’t feel like that many.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

