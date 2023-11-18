Chicago Fire season 12: Will Jesse Spencer return as Casey?

Is there a good chance that we are going to see Jesse Spencer back as Matt Casey on Chicago Fire season 12? Suddenly, there are more reasons to think about it than ever before!

What’s the biggest one? Well, if you did not see some of the headlines earlier this week, Kara Killmer is going to be departing the NBC drama as Sylvie Brett at some point during the upcoming batch of episodes. When you think about Casey’s return at the end of season 11 (and that proposal), it certainly does raise a ton of questions as to what sort of stories could be told moving forward for these two characters.

After all, you can argue that Brett eventually says yes to the proposal and with that, her arc ends with her traveling to be with Matt out in Oregon. The door could be open for both of them to return down the road.

Now, if you are going to go this route with the end of Sylvie’s story, it feels like you almost have to bring Jesse back into the fold for another episode or two. He has said in the past that he would be open to returning if the story was right, and he developed so many close ties both personally and professionally to Chicago during his time as a series regular. So long as the schedule worked out, we think he’d come back. Doesn’t it make sense to properly send Sylvie off?

Even with all of this being said, we do think it remains best to take a wait-and-see approach on this sort of thing. After all, the last thing that we’d want is to give anyone false hope for something that, at least for now, is far from 100% guaranteed.

