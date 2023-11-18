Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 4: Finding Silas

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ this weekend. Want to get more news all about it?

Well, let’s just start by saying that now that he’s got the job he does, the title character has the ability to travel far and wide in pursuit of justice, even if he finds himself in some precarious, challenging positions. If you head over to TV Insider, for example, you can catch a glimpse of what is ahead within this upcoming episode as David Oyelowo’s character visits a brothel in the hopes of tracking down a man named Silas. Will he find what he’s looking for here? That remains to be seen, but there could be many more challenges after the fact, both personal and professional.

One thing that you can count on right now is pretty simple — no matter what, Bass is not going to give up. Here is some of what the actor had to say about that to the aforementioned publication:

“Three thousand arrests, 32 years in law enforcement, a father to over 10 kids, someone who was enslaved and went on to be in a true leadership position where he was arresting the very people who had subjugated him not long before … You need to be tenacious. You need to be fastidious. You need to be someone who truly has a modicum of self-belief that not everyone has in order to be able to do that.”

What we tend to enjoy the most about this show is that every episode can explore a different facet of who Bass is as a person, and it allows for that deep exploration that you don’t get all the time on other shows. Of course, one of the reasons why that’s so necessary here is because this may just be a one-season project. After that, future Lawmen seasons could be focused around some other legends.

