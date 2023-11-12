Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 4: Facing Mr. Sundown

As we look towards Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, what can we expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that we’re continuing to better understand the title character’s story and how he ended up becoming who he was. A lot of ground has been covered already across the first few episodes, and that is entirely the point here. This show was approached from the vantage point of trying to tell a TON of story within a short period of time; there is less of a focus on whether or not there could be a season 2 about this man in particular. With all of this in mind, every character is going to have major revelations weekly from here on out.

Want to learn a little bit more about episode 4 next week? Then go ahead and check out the full Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Bass and his new posse man have a fateful encounter at the Women’s Boarding House; Jennie reunites with someone from her past.

The stakes are obviously going to be higher and higher for Bass as the show progresses, mostly because he has so much more to lose. He’s fighting for his own brand of justice, but also has family and so much more beyond this to care about. It’s true that we know he’s not going to be dying anytime soon and yet, there are still some more unique ways to tell his story and introduce new challenges.

There was a brief preview for episode 4 at the end of episode 3, and it gave us a good sense of a search for a slave catcher named Mr. Sundown. (Mr. Sundown may in some ways be a reference to Sundown towns, which continued exclusionary and racist practices following the emancipation proclamation.) This is going to be one of the more intense episodes so far just in terms of darkness and intensity. So much of it could be taking place at night, and through all of that, Bass may understand his destiny more than ever before. Even as a Deputy US Marshal, there is still so much more to learn.

