Goosebumps season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Following the end of season 1 on Disney+ and Hulu this week, are you going to be seeing a Goosebumps season 2? Or, is this the end of the road?

For the time being, let’s just start things off here by saying that there’s plenty of reason for optimism here. After all, the RL Stine adaptation has seemingly performed really well since its launch, as it has been able to recruit fans of the original books as well as new audiences, as well. It seems to have actually picked up on something that is fairly similar to what we saw with Wednesday in the past, where it has been able to really bring in nostalgic viewers and newcomers at the same time. This is quite valuable, and with the show combining so much from the original source material, there is potential for so many more to be added to the tapestry after the fact.

While we recognize that Disney+ has cut out a lot of content these days that is not within the Marvel or Star Wars umbrella, we do tend to think there’s a good chance at more here in particular. As to what form that would take, that remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t mind at all seeing another 8-10 episode season.

As for when exactly we could end up seeing new episodes, let’s just say that you could be waiting for a good while. We tend to think we’d be lucky at all if they were to surface at some point in 2024; the more likely scenario, at least to us, is that there are some more frights scared up when we get around to 2025. This sort of thing can’t be rushed.

Now, of course one of the other things that we are left to wonder at the moment is pretty simple: Will the success of this show further help sales of the books? That may be happening already…

Do you want to see a Goosebumps season 2 renewal over at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

