Shark Tank: Rekkie, Yum Crumbs, Bunny Eyez, The Fidget Game

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see Rekkie, Yum Crumbs, Bunny Eyez, and The Fidget Game. Who is going to get a deal?

Just like you would imagine, there is going to have a chance to see a lot of interesting products, but only a handful could potentially get deals! We’ll get a little more into that soon, but let’s start off by sharing the full synopsis:

A new group of hopeful entrepreneurs appear in front of the Sharks to pitch tilt-able and flippable reading glasses, an exciting educational game for kids, a pair of high-tech ski goggles and a line of delicious dessert toppings.

Now, why not discuss the products more!

Rekkie – This goggles are a must-have for anyone who wants to better their experience on the slopes, whether you are skiing or taking part in a lot of different winter sports. They give you a better sense of speed, conditions on the mountain, and also serve as a better way to communicate with friends.

Yum Crumbs – This is honestly one of those ideas that makes a ton of sense, really to the point where it’s weird it hasn’t been done a million times. These are basically a line of desert toppings in a ton of different flavors — and they are absolutely versatile.

Bunny Eyez – Per an official description from the company’s website, this is going to be a way to revolutionize eyewear as they provide “wearable, tilt-able, flippable reading glasses” that can be worn in different ways.

The Fidget Game – A lot of products on Shark Tank are designed to be common solutions to problems, and this one is no different. The problem this time around is coming up with an easier, fun way to help kids learn how to read. It’s a worthy idea, but it will be all about the pitch.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

