Will Trent season 2 premiere date set at ABC; what it means

For those of you who have been excited to see Will Trent season 2 over at ABC for a while now, we’re pleased to have good news! Today, the network has finally shared when the crime drama is coming back following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — otherwise known as the unions not getting a fair deal when they deserved to.

Here is what we can say for now. The current plan at the moment is for season 2 to kick off on Tuesday, February 20, where it is going to be a part of a lineup including The Rookie as well as The Good Doctor, which is moving to Tuesday nights.

What is perhaps the most notable thing at the moment is simply the fact that Will Trent is going earlier in the night, which we do think could be a good thing for it! Throughout season 1 it proved to be one of the surprise hits of the 2022-23 season, as it did well without a ton of promotion. Some of that is due to established fans of the source material but simultaneously, it was also able to go beyond that and find some viewers of its own. The real challenge now is going to be keeping it going, but there is a lot of affection for these characters behind the scenes. One way or another, we think the producers are going to figure this out.

As for when we’re going to actually see more about this upcoming season, whether it be a promo or some new castings, we may need to be patient to a certain degree. Our hope is that when we get around to the other side of Thanksgiving, a few new tidbits will surface. Meanwhile, we hope to see some footage at some point early next year.

For now, let’s just rejoicing that the long wait for a start date is 100% at an end.

