9-1-1 season 7 premiere date revealed at ABC; big surprise?

As many of you may have heard already, 9-1-1 season 7 is moving to ABC after a number of years at Fox. Unfortunately, you will be waiting a good while in order to see it.

Today, the folks at the broadcast network officially confirmed that on Thursday, March 14, you are finally going to see the Angela Bassett drama make its debut at its new network home. Now, we think the prevailing question here is honestly not that hard to figure out — why in the world are we waiting that long?

Well, the simplest answer we can give right now is quite simple, and it is tied to the idea that the network wants to be able to air every episode without interruption. This is also something that they are doing with some other shows on the night in Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. There is an air of consistency here across the night, and we know that this is something that they strive for.

As for why we’re waiting that long in general, it is tied to the lengthy WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes brought on by the AMPTP not giving them a fair deal early on. Everyone wanted to be back to work sooner and now, the onus will be on trying to make as many episodes in as quick a period of time as possible.

What will the show itself be about?

Let’s just say that we’d be surprised if there are any significant changes here tonally to what we saw in the first handful of seasons. We recognize that it may be easy to argue that we’re going to see a lot of shifts due to the fact that 9-1-1 is now on ABC (owned by Disney), we don’t honestly think that there will be. This network has aired some stuff before that pushes the boundaries, and it has been produced by a studio Disney owns already for a rather long time.

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 7 when it premieres on ABC?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







