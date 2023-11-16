SEAL Team season 7 premiere date hopes for final episodes

Yesterday, the news was first revealed that SEAL Team season 7 is going to be the final one over on Paramount+ — and of course, this is a hard pill to swallow. It is really difficult to say goodbye to something we love so much!

Yet, at the same time it is also easy to feel gratitude. In this era where shows are canceled out of the blue and without proper send-offs, we are happy about the idea that this one has a chance to go out with a proper ending, and also very much on its own terms. It survived a move from CBS to Paramount+, and it also has made a vast impact in the lives of many who have watched. It shined an important light on issues impacting active-duty military and also veterans, and it did so with great writing and performances along the way.

So when will it be back? Does the final-season news impact when it is going to premiere on the streaming service?

We don’t think that this is something that is altogether complicated — at the end of the day, we tend to think that SEAL Team will be back at around the same time regardless. Our hope, given that production will be ramping up to start soon, is that we could see it arrive in the late spring or the summer. It would give us something great to watch amidst the off-season for a lot of network TV shows. (Ironically, we’re still in that off-season on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike.)

The one thing that will change

From where we sit at the moment, we tend to think that it has a lot to do with how a lot of these episodes are going to be promoted. We imagine that there is going to be a lot more emphasis placed on the endgame and understandably so. We do think that Paramount+ will want David Boreanaz and the rest of Bravo to have a big ending here, especially since it will live on after the fact on the streamer.

When do you think we will see SEAL Team season 7 actually premiere?

