Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? November 17 update

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Obviously, we know that there is a ton of good stuff to look forward to with this show. Ultimately, it is just a matter of when we get a chance to see it.

Now, here is where we get to the bad news: The Max Thieriot drama is (unfortunately) off the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting for a long time after the fact, as well. Filming has yet to begin for new episodes, but it does appear as though we’re going to see that change after Thanksgiving. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are over and now, it’s really just a matter of making sure that everyone is ready to go.

Here is the great news — we do know now when the series is coming back! Fire Country has a premiere date of Friday, February 16, where it will once again air as a part of a lineup that also includes Blue Bloods and then also SWAT. This is one of the network’s most successful shows, so of course we think that there’s going to be a ton of promotion here!

As for what one of the big subjects at the heart of the season will be, that’s rather simple: The future of Bode. He made a huge sacrifice that led to him staying behind bars at the end of the season 1 finale and, beyond just that, there is no clear indication as to when he is going to be out. There are a lot of struggles ahead, but also chances for some emotional stories!

Who could help Bode?

At the moment, we will say that a big chunk of our attention has to be on Gabriela, since she is the person who clearly does not believe that he is an addict. She may only be able to do so much, but we certainly think that she is still going to try.

