Fire Country season 2: When will we see first footage?

Before we go any further, can we just rejoice about one thing with Fire Country season 2? It is nice to have an official premiere date!

We recognize already that there is a chance that we’re going to see a ton of content pretty early on in the new season and all things considered, there has to be. Remember that at the end of season 1, Bode made a huge sacrifice in order to try and help Freddy get out of prison. Unfortunately, that led to him being forced to stay behind bars for a much longer stretch of time — and for something that he didn’t even do. Just like you would imagine, these consequences are going to stem further into the new season, and we’re not sure what is going to be promoted.

Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait and see for a moment when CBS does actually put some of the first previews out there with new footage. After all, it’s not something that is going to happen right away. We’ll consider ourselves lucky in the event that we get something before the end of the year. Filming for the new season will start after Thanksgiving, and that would set up for January to be the perfect promotional period for the show.

Just rest assured of this — we are absolutely going to see CBS go all out to push this show. Not only was season 1 their biggest new show of this past season, but there are also going to be possible spin-offs down the road. They want a potential franchise here and by virtue of that, you better believe we’re going to see plenty of footage with Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast in due time.

For now, let’s just celebrate that the actors have a fair deal and filming can begin before too long!

