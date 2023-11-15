Shadow and Bone, Glamorous canceled at Netflix

If you were hoping to see more of Shadow and Bone or Glamorous over at Netflix, let’s just say we have bad news.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to end both of these shows along with three other series in Agent Elvis, Farzar and Captain Fall. So why make these announcements all at once?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start by pointing out the following — the primarily factor here, of course, is probably cost and viewership. We know that some could cite the long delay brought on by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but to focus solely on that is an excuse. Remember for a moment that the AMPTP could have ended that at any point with a fair deal. If they really wanted to bring these shows back, they would.

The unfortunate truth that we have to remember here is that across the board, we are about to see a serious contraction of a lot of different shows all across the map, as networks and streamers start to get more and more into cost-cutting mode. We have seen places like Max and Paramount+ cancel a number of shows over the next several months; not only that, but we’ve also seen them remove some programs altogether. While Netflix is considered the top-tier service out there by many, it does not shield them from cancellations. They have, over the years, been known to end a number of shows after just a year or two.

As for whether or not we could see these shows saved elsewhere…

Never say never, right? While nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment, we do think there is a chance that something will happen down the road. It really just depends heavily on what’s going on when it comes to the needs of other programmers that are out there.

What do you think about Shadow and Bone, Glamorous, and more being canceled over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

