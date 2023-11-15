What If…? season 2 premiere date, full schedule revealed

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about What If…? season 2 over at Disney+, including a premiere date? Rest assured, we have you covered!

First and foremost, let’s share the news about the premiere date itself, as you are going to have a chance to see the series coming back on Friday, December 22. The animated series from Marvel (which features stories told across a number of alternate histories) are going to stream a new episode a day across nine nights, with the idea here being simply to keep people hooked here throughout the holiday seasons.

As for an official trailer, you can check that out over here and let’s just say that there’s a ton of fun stuff crammed in here! Over the course of the season there’s going to be a lot of fun adventures to look forward to, including one that is actually set at Christmas. The more that we see MCU characters in different settings, the more fun it is.

Also, we should go ahead and note here that just because the What If…? stories are alternate histories, it does not necessarily rule out the possibility that we are going to be able to see the characters in a live-action format. Remember that Marvel has had SO much fun within the multiverse already, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they do find some other ways to feature them down the road.

Honestly, we just need this show to be good after some big misses within the MCU as of late. While the second season of Loki proved to be quite fun, the reviews for Secret Invasion were a disappointment and the latest motion picture in The Marvels proved to be a commercial flop in its opening weekend. There has to be some sort of reinvention here, but whatever that proves to be is a big question — one we’d like to see answered before too long.

