Why is SEAL Team ending with season 7 on Paramount+?

Earlier today, the news first came out that SEAL Team season 7 is going to be the final one over on Paramount+ … so why is that the case?

Well, let’s just remind everyone that decisions to end various shows are often complicated, and we certainly think that this one is, as well. It does appear as though this was a mutual conclusion drawn by multiple parties, rather than just the streaming service itself pulling the plug. Creatively, SEAL Team has reached a point where a lot of loose ends are starting to be tied up, especially with the future of Bravo in question and with Jason’s injury history making it harder for him to operative.

On the business end, we are at a point where streaming service are cutting content and with that, also cutting costs. It’s another thing that we certainly cannot forget about at the moment. Shows get pricier as they go along, and this was never an altogether cheap show to make in the first place. We’re honestly just happy that we’re getting a final season and the series didn’t get canceled during the long strike-based layoff. (Of course, that was the fault of the AMPTP, and not actors and writers angling for a fair deal.)

In a joint statement (per TVLine), executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack had the following to say:

“It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country … We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show.

“While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after Season 7 comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL Team community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors.”

David Stapf, President of CBS Studios, added the following:

“When we first heard the pitch for SEAL Team almost seven years ago, I was struck by the producers’ genuine passion to tell authentic stories that honored and celebrated the sacrifice of veterans and all those who serve our country. Since that first meeting, they have not wavered in that mission. The characters, storylines and cast performances have continued to be both nuanced and powerful. Thank you to David, Spencer, Chris, Mark and the entire cast and crew for their partnership, creative vision, and dedication. We are looking forward to an exciting and satisfying seventh and final season.”

