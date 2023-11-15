Magnum PI season 5 episode 16: One of the best cold opens yet?

Tonight on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 after a week off the rest! We understand the wait has been a long one, but we have a good feeling that it’s going to be worthwhile.

Is there a big case at the heart of this episode, and also a great guest star in Patrick Fabian? Absolutely but, beyond just that, you’re also going to have a chance to see something else that is really fun.

For starters, take a look at what the show's writers' room had to say on Twitter:

New [Magnum PI] tonight! It’s got one of our favorite cold opens in some time. This ep also has the amazing [Patrick Fabian] and the lovely [Malia Manuel] #WatchLive

We don’t want to give away TOO much here, but we concur with what the writers are saying here — this is a total hoot to watch and it’s one of the best ways to start an episode imaginable. Cold opens are somewhat of a lost art outside of this show and Saturday Night Live — even when they don’t always have to do with anything after the fact, they often tonally just work to set a story up in the right place. Also, they are perfect little clips to watch after the fact.

Ultimately, we can’t wait to see a lot of the reactions to this one — and of course, what lies ahead after the fact. As the writers say, watch live if you can — it is really the only way to ensure that the show has a chance of a revival somewhere down the road. We’re not hearing anything at present on the subject, but we’re continuing to cross our fingers and hope for the best.

