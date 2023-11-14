Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 video: The Marine Corps Ball

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 arrive — why not check out a sneak preview now?

After all, based on what we’re seeing at the moment, it definitely feels like there is all sorts of great stuff to be excited about. This is an episode that is going to give us a chance to better see and experience an annual tradition for some of the characters in the Marine Corps Ball — that is, provided that TC even opts to attend.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

In a new sneak peek over at TV Insider, you can get a better look at what lies ahead here — and namely, what’s going on with Stephen Hill’s character as he debates whether or not he wants to go to the ball at all. After all, Mahina was going to be his date and the two broke up. In light of that, whatever excitement he had to attend is completely out the window and it could be hard to convince him to feel anything positive about it now.

So, could Rick try to find a date for him? That could be one of the stories that we see here! We are still pulling for TC and Mahina to find a way to figure things out, but it’s clear that he still has to earn her trust. We don’t think she was too harsh for ending things after he ghosted her for the second time. There is a fear that starts to come in that the behavior becomes a pattern, and she wants to have a partner she can rely on! If TC can show that he’s listening to that and changes, there is a chance still that everything works out. We at least think it’s silly to rule that out for the time being, but we’ll wait and see where things go.

Above all else, we’re just happy to have the show back after a brief break in the action!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI, including a few more details about what to expect and notable guest stars

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — we have other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







