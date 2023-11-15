Young Sheldon season 7: Iain Armitage reacts to final season

In case you missed the big news yesterday, Young Sheldon season 7 is going to be the final season over at CBS. It’s an emotional thing to hear about, even if in a lot of ways it is something we’ve been prepared to see for a rather long time.

After all, the story of this show has ventured rather close already to when Sheldon begins his career on the West Coast as a teenager; it was inevitable that we were going to get to this point someday, and we are here.

So while the cast may have been prepared on some level for the news, it is inevitably still emotional. With that in mind, why not hear from Iain Armitage? In a post on Instagram, here is what the young actor behind the title character had to say:

In case you wondered, I love my family. There’s about 200 more people who make [Young Sheldon] happen and I’m grateful for each of them. We will make the best 7th season we can possibly make- and behind the scenes there will be lots of laughter and lots of tears because I love all of these people so much.

For Armitage, this show has been a huge part of much of his life, so moving on has to be tricky and bittersweet. We do wonder if the show is going to give us more hints about Sheldon’s future in addition to his past; after all, remember for a moment that Jim Parsons remains involved as a narrator. (Of course, we also are going to have more to talk about here behind the scenes in the near future.)

We imagine that there are going to be some funny moments in the final season, but also emotional ones. Be prepared in advance for both.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

