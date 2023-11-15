Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 return date hopes at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, it makes all the sense in the world to want to know a Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 return date. Why wouldn’t you? This show is as popular and as entertaining as they come, and we tend to think that there are all sorts of great stories still coming over the next four episodes.

Unfortunately, this is where we are entering a sea of uncertainty at present. Just like it is the case for the show’s Wednesday-night companion here in Quantum Leap, there is no new episode of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series next week. The same goes for the week after. What’s the reasoning behind this? Well, it is quite simply connected to what’s happening when it comes to the network’s holiday schedule. There is a Thanksgiving special on next week and the week after that is the Christmas at Rockefeller Center special that is on every year.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

When you consider all of this at present, the absolute earliest that you can expect to Magnum PI back on the air is when we get around to Wednesday, December 6 and technically, we may be stuck waiting even longer than that! If there is one bit of advice that we can offer right now, it is simply to be patient and prepare for a lot of things to potentially change.

After all, consider this — given that NBC’s typical scripted lineup may not air until we get around to February, there is a chance that the rest of season 5 could be saved until January, a time when ratings are typically good.

As for whether this is really the final season…

It may seem as though that is the case right now, but why give up? If you keep watching live and discussing the show on social media, a little bit goes a long way. We have certainly seen enough evidence to know that anything is still possible in the world of TV, even after a cancellation. Magnum PI, in particular, has cheated death before!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI season 6 right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 at NBC?

Are you sad to be waiting a little while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







