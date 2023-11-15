Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 return date hopes at NBC

After tonight’s new episode on NBC, how can you not want the Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7 return date? There is so much big stuff ahead!

Unfortunately, this is where we do, at the same time, have to come in with some of the bad news. You will, unfortunately, be waiting a good while to see what lies ahead. There is no new episode either next week or the week after, as the network is working on some different, Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed specials around that point. This is certainly a bummer, but it is also not that much of a surprise given that we traditionally have holiday programming around this time.

So, provided that there is no major timeslot switch coming up, what’s the earliest that we could see the show back? Well, for the time being, this is where we would look in the direction of Wednesday, December 6. There could potentially be installments on this date, plus also December 13 and December 20. The only other option is that some episodes are saved for January, especially since NBC may not have their standard lineup available as of yet.

One other important thing to note here is that as of right now, the entirety of Quantum Leap season 2 has yet to even been filmed! Around episode 9, the show had to shut down amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. There should be an opportunity soon for everyone to go back to work and finish things up.

Once that is done, the question really becomes whether or not we’re going to see a season 3 for the time-travel drama down the road. As much as we’d like to be hopeful here, at the same time we realize that it is far too early to tell and NBC may weigh a lot of different factors, including live ratings plus streams and DVR numbers.

