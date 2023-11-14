Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 8 video: More Truth Box drama

For everyone who may have thought that the Truth Box was done on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, think again. It is going to be rearing its head on Thursday night’s new episode, and with a story that could prove to be pretty darn important for Tyler.

Are he and Mercedes going to end up being a successful couple? This may be a question that you’ve pondered over for some time, and we wish we had more in the way of defined answer here. Unfortunately, we’re not so sure that we do. All we can say is that, per a sneak preview over on Entertainment Weekly, it seems as though someone is claiming via the Truth Box that Tyler’s not into her as much as he’s letting on.

Just in case you are wondering why the box is such a big deal within the show right now, this gives you a pretty clear explanation, no? We are looking at something here that is clearly working to cause some chaos and beyond just that, it allows people to say things that they may not say otherwise. sure, this may just be someone stirring the pot, but isn’t that what you watch this show for to a certain degree? We don’t know what else to really say about it.

Of course, the other big winner here is Wells Adams, given that it allows him a chance to do something more as the bartender beyond just hand out drinks, and we do think the producers like to get him included whenever possible.

For now, just don’t assume that this means anything when it comes to the future of Tyler and Mercedes’ relationship. There is still a lot of time left for things to evolve and change!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

