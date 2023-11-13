FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere date revealed! What’s next?

There is no reason to wonder any longer about an FBI: Most Wanted season 5 premiere date. CBS has revealed the good news and if you’re a fan of the Dylan McDermott drama, there’s a lot to look forward to here.

First and foremost, let’s start this article off with the facts. The spin-off series is going to be premiering on Tuesday, February 13 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, the same day that the other iterations of the franchise are coming back. Sure, this is a really long time away, but there are also some specific reasons for it.

Take, for starters, the fact that none of the shows have started filming as of yet! We imagine that most productions will be back to work in a week or two after Thanksgiving, but it will take some time for episodes to be shot and then also edited after the fact. This is not an immediate process, even if Wolf Entertainment shows due tend to be pretty efficient.

As for episode count, let’s just note that FBI: Most Wanted will likely have the same number as the other two FBI shows, so think somewhere between 10-13 installments, with the finale likely arriving in May.

Are there any big changes coming to the story?

Well, we should at least note that one thing will be different in terms of the cast, as Alexa Davalos is not going to be coming back as a series regular. Given that Most Wanted has seen a number of significant cast changes over the years, we should not be altogether surprised about this. However, at the same time we are worried that eventually, the show will have too much turnover to the point where it is unrecognizable.

We are assuming that there could be another cast member announced in the relatively near future, so rest assured that we’re keeping our eyes peeled for that at the moment.

