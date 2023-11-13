A Murder at the End of the World: A Raul Esparza tease!

As you prepare for the premiere of A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu in just over 24 hours, why not spotlight Raul Esparza for a moment?

Obviously, there are a ton of great performers who are at the center of this show but to us, getting to see the Law & Order: SVU / Hannibal actor on board the cast is a real treat. He is a part of a large ensemble that includes the likes of Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, and also co-creator Brit Marling.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD!

Want to learn more about Raul’s character here? Just take a look at the following per FX’s official site:

“David,” portrayed by Raúl Esparza, is an Argentinian-American venture capitalist and Andy’s number two, who, unlike Andy, grew up with money. He both looks up to Andy and admires his dazzling mind and also loathes Andy for hogging the spotlight he believes deserves to be shared.

For those wondering about Andy, this is the super-successor tech tycoon played by Clive Owen on the series. He is at the forefront of the show’s central premise, as he invested Corrin’s Darby Hart and many others to a remote retreat, one that (hardly a shocker given the show’s title) becomes central to a murder investigation.

We certainly anticipate that this series is going to be thought-provoking and well-acted, but don’t be surprised if it gets a little bit weird and atmospheric at the same time. Remember that one of Marling’s most notable projects so far is The OA, and we certainly know how that show often ventured off of the beaten path.

For all viewers out there who love Esparza as much as we do, here’s to hoping for great material from start to finish.

Related – Did you see the official trailer for the show as of yet?

What are you most excited to see moving into the A Murder at the End of the World premiere, especially from Raul Esparza?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







