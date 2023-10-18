A Murder at the End of the World trailer dives into big mystery

Are you ready for the premiere of A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu in a little less than a month? The new FX drama has a ton going for it already, whether it be the presence of Emma Corrin (The Crown) or the producing team of Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, best known for The OA. Just the prestige of the names behind the scenes are cause for excitement alone, and that’s without getting into the content.

Rest assured, though, we do want to get into the content — so why wait?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by sharing the official logline for the series:

A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Meanwhile, if you head over here you can see the new trailer, which gives you a great sense of this remote setting, the main characters, and also the mystery at the heart of the story. This is a show that feels almost like a twisted, modernized version of Clue in some ways … but odds are, it is infinitely more complicated than that. We know that the series was initially delayed to fill a blank programming space amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but we certainly think it will prove worthwhile. Also, fingers crossed that we get some intriguing surprises.

